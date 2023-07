EASTON, Pa. - Easton's city administrator was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he collapsed while out for a jog.

Luis Campos was jogging in the city Wednesday night when he collapsed.

Mayor Sal Panto says first responders got there quickly and performed CPR until Campos was taken to the hospital.

The mayor says Campos was stabilized. At last check, he remained in the ICU at St. Luke's Anderson.