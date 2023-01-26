ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2."

Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.

Mayor Tuerk also took time to look back over the first year of his administration, pointing to development of the waterfront and the Da Vinci Science Center, as well as the opening of the Tilghman Street Bridge.

He also mentioned the new businesses that have moved into the city, like AblePay and DLP Capital.

Mayor Tuerk also emphasized his close collaboration with the Allentown School District, getting the number of children who can't attend school due to missed vaccinations down to only 18 this year.

On the financial side, Tuerk says the city has around $32 million in the General Fund balance. The city's bond rating has gone from A- to A stable.

"Our financial position is strong," Tuerk said.

For 2023, he said the city is working on efforts to map homeless encampments and modernize the city's fleet vehicles. He also emphasized efforts to lead community engagement on social media.

Other issues mentioned for the 2023 to-do list were improving parking, increasing voter turnout, and bringing down violent crime. Although violent crime is down, 83 crimes were committed with a gun in 2022.

He also mentioned focusing on addressing the shortage of affordable housing in the city.

Tuerk also used his remarks as a call to action, to encourage collaboration and community engagement.

"Let's write this next season of Allentown together," Tuerk said.

Our Business and Policy Reporter, Justin Backover, will have a full report of the event on the news at 5 p.m.