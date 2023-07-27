ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A bombshell letter from the NAACP addressed to Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk alleges racism and discrimination under his administration. The mayor denies the claims.

"I'm surprised by the letter," Tuerk said. "Since day one of my administration we have made a commitment to investigate any claim of discrimination that's occurring in the city of Allentown as a workplace."

"Just because he doesn't feel like it doesn't mean it's not happening," NAACP Allentown branch member Phoebe Harris said.

Harris tells 69 News she's seen firsthand some of the allegations mentioned in the letter.

In one part it states: "Belittling employees of color with public display appears to be a pattern for you, Mayor Tuerk...one of your employees, a woman of color, has faced racism, harassment, and ostracization from her white colleagues."

"This employee came back, her office was gone," Harris said. "And she was put in a corner with her desk facing the wall."

The letter also states:

"When asked to supply an ethnic breakdown of employees, you [Tuerk] reported 29 Blacks, 104 Latinos, and 632 Whites."

But the mayor tells us under his administration the number of Black and Hispanic employees has gone up 5 percent since the previous administration.

"I looked at the numbers for city employment in 2017," Tuerk said. "Under previous administration, about 86 percent of the city's employees were white, and about 12 percent were Black or Hispanic. Under my administration, there are 17 percent of our employees are Black or Hispanic...we've made progress there."

The papers are written under bold NAACP letterhead, but the vice president of the Allentown chapter tells us neither he nor the president actually signed off on the letter.

"I'm a member of the NAACP," Tuerk said. "I can't comment on behalf of NAACP, but I can tell you that's not how we do business....so I really think the work to be done here is to figure out what the heck is going on at the Allentown branch of the NAACP."

Mayor Tuerk says he would welcome the conversation if it came from leadership.

Meanwhile, Harris says some Allentown youth are currently attending an NAACP convention in Boston. Harris tells 69 News the chapter had asked the mayor for $5,000 for the youth to attend.

"I got an email back saying that he was not able to do that, because it wasn't in the city budget," Harris said. "But he had promised us that."

Harris says the letter is not about retribution because of that incident.

"The $5,000 has nothing to do with it," she said. "I'm talking about people, their jobs, their livelihood, their way of making sure they can live."

The vice president of the NAACP Allentown branch says an internal review will be conducted to find out how the letter was sent.