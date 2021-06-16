ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Mayor Ray O’Connell announced Wednesday that Charles Roca will be appointed interim Chief of the Allentown Police Department.
Roca succeeds Chief Glenn Granitz Jr., whose resignation is effective Wednesday, police officials say. Granitz is leaving Allentown PD to become police chief in West Reading.
Roca has been serving as Assistant Chief of Police-Operations since August of last year, his supervisors noted.
Roca was hired by the Allentown Police Department in January 2002 and in just two months became a vice detective. He later was a K9 handler while working in the patrol division. Roca was promoted to sergeant in April 2012, and to lieutenant in April 2016. While a lieutenant he commanded the 1st and 4th platoons, and he was promoted to captain in April 2018.
“Chief Roca has served the department in various investigative, patrol and supervisory positions during his 19-years on the force. I have gotten to know him well over the past 10-months," O’Connell said. "He has the respect of the rank-and- file officers and I am confident that he will be a fine interim chief of the department.”
“I am both honored and humbled to be named interim Chief of Police for the City of Allentown Police Department,” said Roca. “I want to thank Mayor O’Connell for the confidence he has displayed in me. Our department is filled with many talented men and women who are consummate professionals that provide a great service to the community we serve."
"I look forward to building on the relationships that we have established with our community partners from residents, businesses, and government agencies,” he added.
Chief Roca graduated from Dieruff High School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre. He is a February 2020 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
Chief Roca is also the recipient of four department commendations for merit.