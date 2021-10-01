City of Easton City Council generic

Mayor Sal Panto proposed a 2022 budget Friday that will keep property taxes unchanged for the 13th straight year, if City Council approves.

Panto said the $63.8 million spending plan comes amid "strange and challenging times," with the COVID-19 pandemic still threatening revenue, though offset by federal American Rescue Plan aid of $20.7 million over this year and 2022.

"Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to plague our national economy and our city," Panto said in his address to City Council.

"This is not the time to add financial burdens to our residents and businesses," he said. "I am pleased to present my 2022 budget with no tax or fee increase."

The city will end 2021 with a surplus, the mayor said, due mainly to federal aid that replaced lost revenue. He also credited the refinancing of debt, budget reserves, and the leadership of his department heads for maintaining city services during the pandemic.

Panto described the 2022 budget as "austere" and "cautiously optimistic" in projecting how COVID will affect revenue. The city's admissions tax and casino revenue are among the line items most at risk from the pandemic. The mayor said he hopes for a return to something like normalcy in the second quarter next year.

About 45% of general fund revenue will come from taxes, with fees for services providing another 20%.

In 2022, the city's biggest expenses will be for police and fire protection, followed by public works. About 46% of the city's general fund will go toward personnel costs, with another 15.4% paying for health and other benefits. Easton's contribution to its pension accounts for 16%, though Panto said the pension fund has grown from $30 million in 2008 to $72 million today.

Growth is the key to keeping the cost of living in Easton level.

"A stagnant city means higher taxes and fees. And hopefully, in the near future, we will be able to propose a decrease in one of these areas," he said. Boosting Easton's population, tax base, and economy is essential, he said.

Before presenting the budget, Panto asked for a moment of silence in honor of Northampton County Controller Tony Bassil, who died last week. Bassil had also served as Easton's controller.

"He helped to right the finances of our city," the mayor said.

City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 to review the budget. If needed, a 5 p.m. meeting will be held Nov. 23 before a regular council meeting.

Easton levies a property tax of 24.95 mills, which is high relative to some communities, but the tax is based on a 1987 assessment.

"While our millage appears high, our assessments are very low," the mayor said.

 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.