EASTON, Pa. - Mayor Sal Panto gushed about Easton during his State of the City address Thursday morning.
Panto says the last two years have been difficult and have seemed to blur together. Nonetheless, he says Easton is resilient, thriving and the standard that other communities want to emulate.
He touted the city's housing renaissance, pointing to a recent visit by Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge.
"When asked why she was in Easton she said, 'because Easton does it right.' And that's what we think of doing it, always right. Politicians will come and go, but the community's here forever.," continued Panto.
Panto also mentioned how programs like the Winter Festival and outdoor dining have helped give local businesses a boost.