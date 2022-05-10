BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The city of Bethlehem held a public announcement Tuesday to discuss several new plans surrounding West Bethlehem and Broad Street.
Mayor William Reynolds partnered with a local graphic design company to show off some of the expansion projects that they anticipate to start in the summer.
Reynolds said the Pennsylvania Municipal League will hold its annual convention at Fairview Park on 4th Avenue and Market Street next October. The city will spend $200,000 on park improvements.
West Side Pool will reopen June 11 after about two years of being closed, Reynolds said. Wages for pool lifeguards will be raised from $10 to $12 an hour.
Reynolds also spoke about combating the safety concerns that pedestrians face walking on the busy street.
"Things that we like when we go to other urban livable areas as far as bump backs, islands, as far as enhanced safety crosswalks, lighting, these different types of things that are going to make this corridor the kind of place that is going to add some livability and add a quality of life to our area," said Mayor J. William Reynolds.
Director of Planning and Zoning Darlene Heller said the city will work on improving Broad Street in phases. This year the city will consider what the bike lanes might look like, and how best to shift the driving lanes. The city will seek public input on how to best improve the street.
"We're trying to change the energy and the feel of Broad Street," Reynolds said.