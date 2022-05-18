EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure has proposed $10,000 bonuses, paid over four years, for existing and new full-time employees at Gracedale, the county home for the aged and infirm.
Other challenges loom, and the discussion about Gracedale has moved from how to improve it to whether it can survive.
Bonuses would ease the emergency of short staffing at the Upper Nazareth Township facility, McClure said. That is only a first step.
Pennsylvania may require an increase in hours of care per patient, raising that from 2.7 hours daily — a standard Gracedale is already short of — to 4.1 hours. The federal government may pose another hurdle, requiring no more than two residents per room.
Much of Gracedale is set up for four residents per room and changing that could require a bond issue for renovations or, McClure said, threaten the home's existence.
He said the county might have to "borrow money to do the reconfigurations that will have to be done, or do we no longer have a county home?"
Another possibility would be that the home would be "grandfathered," that is, allowed to continue operating in its four-person-per room format.
The pressing issue at County Council's finance committee meeting Wednesday, however, was staffing. McClure's proposal for $10,000 bonuses, paid annually for four years to new and current employees, met with a mixed response.
"I don't really see a plan," said Commissioner John Brown (councilmembers are known as commissioners). "I see you throwing money at something, and you're going to make it up as you go along."
"What's your plan?" McClure responded.
McClure, a Democrat, beat Republican Brown in the 2017 election for county executive after Brown had served one term. Last year, Brown won a seat on council.
Brown said McClure's proposal lacked details; the executive responded, "What information would you need, Mr. Brown?"
McClure said Brown is opposed to the long-term success of Gracedale. Brown disagreed, but said the home is failing and he attributed that to management.
Because of the staff shortage, Gracedale has been limiting admissions and is operating at less than two-thirds of the 688-bed capacity.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner stepped in after the verbal sparring went on for a while.
"I don't think anybody up here, myself included, needs or wants the antagonism," she said.
McClure wants to spend $15.5 million of the county's $30 million federal pandemic-relief money for 2022 on the home. The COVID-19 aid is from the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joseph Biden. The county also received pandemic aid in 2021 from the ARP, and in 2020 from the CARES Act, approved by then-President Donald Trump.
The current plan is to spend money on bonuses, capital projects, temporary nurses hired from agencies and a day care center for employees that McClure said may be the most important long-term solution to keeping workers.
There are details still to be settled, McClure said, including working with the Gracedale union on how bonuses would be paid.
Commissioner Ron Heckman noted that some people do not want the county to be in the nursing home business, but he remains "a staunch defender" of keeping the home. Gracedale is the only long-term option for some residents, he said.
Council will vote Thursday on McClure's Gracedale spending plan at its 6:30 p.m. meeting in the government center in Easton. That meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed online.