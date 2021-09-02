EASTON, Pa. –Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday that he expects his proposed deal to swap liability for development at the Dutch Springs quarry and aqua park to be rejected.
CBRE Group Inc.'s Trammell Crow subsidiary plans to put two warehouse on the land surrounding the quarry, which extends into Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships. The land is zoned for warehouses, and CBRE, with $23.8 billion in 2020 revenue, has the financial clout to complete the deal, adding to its Lehigh Valley warehouse capacity.
However, the developer has offered to give up the quarry so it can continue to be used for recreation. McClure said earlier this week that in reality, that means getting rid of the liability of 51 acres of deep, cold water, where several people have died.
McClure offered the developer a swap: Northampton County would take on the liability of the quarry, if only one warehouse were built.
"I expect that to be rejected," he said, adding, "The county has very little else it can do."
Northampton County plays no role in zoning or planning, which are municipal functions.
Lower Nazareth has already said "no" to taking over the quarry, citing liability and costs. The township has no legal recourse to stop the warehouses, and with a 2020 budget that was 1/5,000th of CBRE's revenue, not much financial recourse either. Bethlehem Township Manager Doug Bruce said no formal offer was made to it to take the quarry.
McClure said the scuba diving community may put together a plan. Dutch Springs is one of the top training sites for diving in the Northeast, and divers from several states have been trying to organize over the Internet to see if they can save the quarry.
"It's an attack on the quality of life in the Lehigh Valley," Councilman Kevin Lott said of Dutch Springs and other warehouse projects. Tourism will suffer, and if the quarry is closed to all, local emergency and rescue personnel will lose a vital training ground.
Councilman John Cusick raised the issue of the Southmoore Golf Course in Moore Township, where two warehouses are planned.
"It's really going to blight the land," McClure said. Cusick suggested the course could be condemned by the township and kept as a municipal golf course.
That land on the west side of Route 512, as green and wide open as it is, is also zoned for use as warehouses.
The county also discussed McClure's agreement to send deputies to Northampton Area School District meetings because of a threat made by Steve Lynch, Republican candidate for McClure's job, and COVID-19 grants to help small businesses survive.