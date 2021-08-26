The Dutch Springs quarry might be saved for recreation if developer Trammell Crow Co. wants to make a deal. A big deal.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday that the Dallas-based developer has engaged in "constructive talks" with local government about the site of the aqua park, which is in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships.
He suggested that if the developer gives up one of the two planned warehouses, some level of government might agree to take on the responsibility of the quarry and its legal liability.
Asking a developer to drop a nearly 300,000-square-foot warehouse planned for private land that it has the right to build on seems like a big request, but McClure, a lawyer, said the liability of owning a water-filled quarry is big, too.
"The potential for somebody drowning in the quarry" presents a huge risk for the developer, he said. There have been deaths at Dutch Springs, and at fenced-in Slate Belt quarries despite "no trespassing" signs. Groups of young people find their way in for parties and swimming.
Trammell Crow's Matt Nunn said in a statement Wednesday that the Dallas-based company is prepared to donate the 51-acre quarry and a portion of the property for water recreation.
While McClure welcomes the company's willingness to talk, he said such a gift also means Trammell Crow would be "off-loading a tremendous potential liability" onto the county, state or whatever government agreed to take on the quarry.
Lower Nazareth has already rejected an offer. Township Manager Lori Stauffer said Wednesday that the township could not take on the costs and liability of 51 acres of water, and that insurers would raise Lower Nazareth's rates and limit activities at the site to boating and fishing.
69 News has asked for comment from Trammell Crow on McClure's suggestion, and on whether it would allow a private group to operate the quarry.
Scuba groups that use Dutch Springs for training and recreation have chatted online about trying to organize an effort to keep it open.
That would be a challenge, according to Ed Kelleher, a co-owner of South Jersey Scuba in Marlton, New Jersey. His business is a 90-minute drive from Dutch Springs, one of the top training sites in the East and the one closest to South Jersey Scuba.
"It can be one of the first real underwater experiences" for a new diver, he said. "We do entry-level and more advanced training at Dutch Springs."
The scuba community has mourned the potential loss of the quarry, but using it is nowhere near as big a task as operating it.
"With the right group of people" it could be done, Kelleher said.
The safety issues that led Lower Nazareth to reject the quarry are the problem, he said. Water recreation, whether scuba diving, swimming or boating, is inherently risky.
"It is a lot more involved than some people think it is," Kelleher said. "It's the nature of the sport."