EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved a multi-million dollar plan to save Gracedale Nursing Home Thursday, with most of the money going toward keeping and bringing in employees.
The Upper Nazareth Township facility has been short-staffed and falling short of a state-mandated level of hours of patient care.
County Executive Lamont McClure plans to use about half of Northampton's $30.3 million of 2022 federal COVID-19 relief money at Gracedale.
In addition to current staff shortages, Gracedale is threatened by a potential state mandate increasing hours of care daily, and a federal rule that may require two residents per room. Much of Gracedale is set up for four people per room.
The multiple changes at the 688-bed facility pose a threat to the county-owned home for the aged and infirm. The county has been limiting admissions because of the lack of workers and is operating at less than two-thirds of capacity, which reduces revenue.
The federal mandate that home employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 cost Gracedale 40 to 50 staff members, McClure said.
In previous years, the county discussed how to improve operations at Gracedale. That conversation has shifted to how to save the home.
"This is a make-or-break situation," Commissioner Ronald Heckman said at Thursday's council meeting.
The bonuses will be $2,500 annually for four years for new and current full-time employees. Top managers will not receive the money. A total of $10 million is allocated for bonuses.
Commissioner John Brown was the only "no" vote on the bonuses. He pointed out that the money comes out to about $1.20 per hour over a year, and questioned whether McClure's administration would change course if the program does not produce results.
McClure asked that the plan not be questioned "to death," adding, "We've got to stop the bleeding."
Other commissioners said the bonuses are necessary to bring in people.
"It's absolutely critical that we fill these positions," John Cusick said. Kerry Myers said Gracedale needs to "steal people from other nursing homes."
Council also approved using American Rescue Plan money for capital projects at Gracedale and for a day care operation for employees of the home. That facet of the plan, McClure has said, may be the most important long-term solution for keeping workers.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner suggested cutting the $2.5 million set aside for temporary nurses to $1 million. That change was approved by the commissioners.
Vargo Heffner said there is time to see how other aspects of McClure's plan are working before committing to spending more money on high-rate agency nurses. Commissioners including Kevin Lott said paying a premium for temporary help is a problem, while Myers said nursing agencies are "bleeding the system" by charging high rates.
Commissioners then began to discuss details of the day care project as the meeting approached the three-and-a-half-hour mark at 10 p.m. The day care center will be on county property but operated by a private company.
The total spending plan for Gracedale was set at a maximum of about $14 million by the end of the meeting.