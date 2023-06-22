BETHLEHEM, Pa. - MCIT, a company that manages cybersecurity and information technology, is moving into a new Bethlehem office to prepare for expansion.

The 10-person company now occupies 60 W. Broad St., formerly home to MCIT client Florio Perrucci Steinhardt Cappelli Tipton & Taylor. That law firm now operates out of Easton. MCIT will complete the move by the end of July, Chief Executive Officer Chris Morganelli said Thursday. The company will keep its Bethlehem office on Center Street for inventory and distribution.

"We expect to hire another five employees within the next six months," Morganelli said. MCIT has clients throughout the Lehigh Valley, he said, and Bethlehem offers a central location. MCIT's staff includes a range of professionals, including system administrators and network engineers.

MCIT now has more than 50 clients in 10 states, Morganelli said. Local clients include Kelly Automotive Group, Boyle, Discover Lehigh Valley, Peron Development, Connell Funeral Home and Mearhoff Insurance.

The fight against attacks on computer systems never ends, Morganelli said.

"We provide real-time monitoring using artificial intelligence and we ensure potential breaches are fended off," he said. MCIT also seeks to mitigate any vulnerabilities in clients' systems.

MCIT started in 2015 and merged with TechCure in December 2021. In addition to CEO Morganelli, leadership includes Chief Technology Officer Tyler Berger and Chief Financial Officer Alai Caetano.

Morganelli said the move within the city is about more than just adding space, it shows a commitment to clients.

"It is a statement to our team and our clients that we are invested in you, and the quality of your experience with MCIT," he said.