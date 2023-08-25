HARRISBURG, Pa. — $940,000 in state funding will be put toward improving the experience at Allentown's Lehigh Valley International Airport, state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh) announced Friday.

According to a press release from McNeill's office, the project will reconfigure existing roadways serving the airport's main terminal and Multimodal Transportation Center to meet capacity standards. Doing so would boost the efficiency of the airport, McNeill said.

“Most people want to be in and out when it comes to airports," McNeill said in a press release. "This funding will go towards making that goal a reality and will make sure those airport roads are the safest they can be for all who use them.”

The money comes from Pennsylvania's Multimodal Transportation Fund.