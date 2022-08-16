Northampton County Council will hear an update on bridge work, including plans for the former Meadows Road span, during committee meetings Wednesday.
The four-span stone bridge connected Lower Saucon Township to Hellertown. It was closed for safety reasons in 2018 after deteriorating for years.
The bridge was built in 1858 for $899.47 by an earlier crew of Northampton County commissioners to promote trade in grain, and knocked down earlier this year.
When a replacement will go up has not been determined. County Council's capital projects committee will also hear reports about the Kressman Road Bridge in Williams Township and a bridge on Douglasville Road in Bushkill Township.
Other projects for review Wednesday include Phase 3 of the NorBath Trail. County Executive Lamont McClure's administration has identified that trail from Jackonsville Park in Bath to Clear Springs Drive in the Borough of Northampton as an important resource for outdoor recreation, and part of the regional goal of linking trails across the Lehigh Valley and beyond.
Other capital projects for discussion include work at Gracedale, the county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township, and at the county prison.
Earlier Wednesday, council's personnel committee will discuss bonuses for district attorneys, and the finance committee will review contracts.
Sometimes, items not on the agenda pop up. In May, council's first notice of a proposal to convert the Dixie Cup factory in the Borough of Wilson into a "last mile logistics facility" was brought up unannounced during an economic development committee meeting.
The Personnel Committee meeting will start at 4 p.m., with the finance meeting immediately afterward.
The Capital Projects and Operations Committee will start at 5 p.m. if the earlier meetings are over in time.
The full council is due to meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the government center in Easton.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
