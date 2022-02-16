LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The Meadows Road Bridge is coming down.
The four-span stone bridge in Lower Saucon Township will be demolished in March, Northampton County Public Works Director Mike Emili said Wednesday. Construction on a replacement might start in 2024.
The bridge links the township to Hellertown. It has been deteriorating for years and was closed in 2018. The bridge was built in 1858. Lower Saucon's website says the Northampton County Commissioners allocated $899.47 to build the bridge so farmers could take grain to the Levi S. Moyer Grist Mill.
"Save the Bridge" pleas have been posted on social media, but the structure has collapsed in parts. Artists including Fred Baum have painted images of the bridge, according to the Lower Saucon website.
"It has to come down for safety's sake," Northampton County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said Wednesday, after Emili discussed the demolition with council's capital projects and operations committee. Vargo Heffner said the bridge's condition is so bad that somebody ignoring barriers and walking or riding across it could be injured.
"The good news is, it's coming down," she said. "The bad news is, it's going to take time to replace."
Emili said engineering and design of a replacement is in progress. He added that the county is trying to get the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to advance the start of construction.
Emili told the committee that work on another bridge, this one on Kressman Road in Williams Township, may begin this spring if utility and right-of-way issues are cleared up.