The Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township closed in 2018, and a bid to replace it might not go out until January 2024.
The bridge was demolished earlier this year by Grace Industries after years of deterioration. Parts of the four-span stone structure had fallen into Saucon Creek and what was left was deemed a safety hazard.
The issue was raised yet again Wednesday at a Northampton County Council committee meeting.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, who contends she may have been the last person to drive over it before it was suddenly closed, asked for an anticipated timeline on putting up a new bridge linking the township to Hellertown.
"The last estimate that (the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) gave us was the project would be put out to bid in January 2024," Michael Emili, Northampton County's director of public works, said at the meeting.
If engineering work on the replacement moves forward, the bidding process may start earlier, Emili said.
The original bridge was built in 1858 for $899.47 to help farmers get grain to a grist mill.
Also during the meeting, which was led by Council Vice President Kerry Myers, Emili said work on the Nor-Bath Trail will start this fall. Decking on a pedestrian bridge will be replaced, and some of the trail will get a new surface. That work will take just a few weeks, he said.
As the name suggests, the trail runs between Northampton borough and Bath. Emili said there is a long-term plan to extend the trail about a mile eastbound to the Mill Street area in Bath.
The full council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the government center in Easton.
Meadows Road Bridge replacement bidding may go out in January 2024, perhaps sooner
The Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township closed in 2018, and a bid to replace it might not go out until January 2024.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Meadows Road Bridge replacement bidding may go out in January 2024, perhaps sooner
- Is Fetterman's portrayal of Dr. Oz as out-of-touch and being from out-of-state a winning political strategy?
- Northampton County hears proposal for health center for employees
- Lafayette College football players hand out free tickets to Sept. 3 season opener
- Northampton County officials spar over alleged `poaching' of human-services employees
- Free speech, targeting people who are pro-life among concerns about new Allentown ordinance, aimed at protecting women's rights
- The Lehigh Valley taking major step to get 'on board' with passenger rail services
- Dixie Cup tax-break vote due Thursday at Northampton County Council meeting
- New study to consider possibility of bringing back passenger rail to the Lehigh Valley
- Lehigh University gets $8M donation for Goodman athletic expansion
Berks Area News
- WWII vet celebrates 101st birthday at Yuengling brewery
- Eshelman taking steps to ease school bus driver shortage
- Alvernia, RACC expand dual admission transfer agreement
- 1988 homicide solved; PSP, DA to hold news conference
- Motorcyclist hurt in crash with RPD car involved in chase
- PennDOT readies for winter with job fair in Muhlenberg
- Wolf's order limits state funding for 'conversion therapy'
- Exeter Twp. School Board tables vote on solar project
- Purple Heart Trail leads to monument in Reading City Park
- Berks basketball community reacts to death of Pete Carril
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Got an extra $11,500? You’ll need it to keep up with 2022 prices
- Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric
- Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says
- Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric
- Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says
- Ruling clears Biden's 2021 pause on new oil, gas leases
- Ruling clears Biden's 2021 pause on new oil, gas leases
- Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
- Newest meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond, tumbles after big day
- Is Fetterman's portrayal of Dr. Oz as out-of-touch and being from out-of-state a winning political strategy?
Entertainment News
- RAW: FILE: CORONER RULES ANNE HECHE DEATH AN ACCIDENT
- David Harbour says exercise 'opened up a whole new world'
- Kid Cudi says it would take a 'miracle' to reconcile with Kanye West
- ASAP Rocky pleads not guilty to charges in connection to alleged shooting
- Demi Lovato says recovery is a 'learning experience'
- LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers
- Nicki Minaj slams Kevin Federline over Britney Spears feud
- Victoria Beckham’s beauty and fashion lines continue losing money
- ‘The Great American Baking Show’: Ellie Kemper & Zach Cherry to Host US Series
- Tiffany Haddish used her first big paycheck to pay off her house because she was once homeless