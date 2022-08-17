The Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township closed in 2018, and a bid to replace it might not go out until January 2024.



The bridge was demolished earlier this year by Grace Industries after years of deterioration. Parts of the four-span stone structure had fallen into Saucon Creek and what was left was deemed a safety hazard.



The issue was raised yet again Wednesday at a Northampton County Council committee meeting.



Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, who contends she may have been the last person to drive over it before it was suddenly closed, asked for an anticipated timeline on putting up a new bridge linking the township to Hellertown.



"The last estimate that (the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) gave us was the project would be put out to bid in January 2024," Michael Emili, Northampton County's director of public works, said at the meeting.



If engineering work on the replacement moves forward, the bidding process may start earlier, Emili said.



The original bridge was built in 1858 for $899.47 to help farmers get grain to a grist mill.



Also during the meeting, which was led by Council Vice President Kerry Myers, Emili said work on the Nor-Bath Trail will start this fall. Decking on a pedestrian bridge will be replaced, and some of the trail will get a new surface. That work will take just a few weeks, he said.



As the name suggests, the trail runs between Northampton borough and Bath. Emili said there is a long-term plan to extend the trail about a mile eastbound to the Mill Street area in Bath.



The full council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the government center in Easton.