BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley is packing up this summer as its new Capital Campaign takes off.
Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley (MOWGLV) announced Tuesday in a press release that the $3.6M “Recipe for the Future”, Capital Campaign, will see a new centralized headquarters in Allentown.
The organization says the new building will provide additional space for meal preparation and nonperishable food storage, along with a centralized volunteer pick-up site and the Fleming Community Café.
Meals on Wheels CEO, Vicki Coyle, explained the importance of the Fleming Community Café to the project, stating, "The Fleming Foundation Community Café will be a way for us to bring people in to our facility. We want to showcase the food we make, preview different items, and host community groups."
As of right now, MOWGLV has raised almost 75% of the funds they will need to make the transition happen, and stated that they have dozens of local organizations to thank for helping them raise money and awareness.
With support from the entire community, the organization says they will be able to complete the renovations and move into the new, centralized building in August 2021.