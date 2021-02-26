Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley is teaming up with health officials to give homebound residents the COVID-19 vaccine.
The organization has partnered with the Allentown and Bethlehem health bureaus, according to a news release from the organization.
About 700 clients in Center City Allentown, Northampton County and Bethlehem City are being asked if they want the vaccine. If they agree, they will be connected with their health bureau to set up an appointment.
The Allentown Health Bureau, working with the Allentown EMS, will provide vaccinations to those MOWGLV clients living in Allentown.
“It is a partnership that is allowing us to get more vaccines into arms. This is a true example of where a partner stepped up and said ‘I work with seniors, I can help. How can we make this happen?’ That doesn’t happen very often,” said Allentown Health Bureau Director Vicky Kistler.
The Bethlehem Health Bureau will work with Cedar Crest College nursing students to vaccinate Northampton County clients as well as those Bethlehem clients who live in Lehigh County.
Both city health departments have already provided vaccinations to MOWGLV clients living in senior apartment buildings.