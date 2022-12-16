NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There was a crash on Route 145 and Clearview Road on Friday morning.

A Meals on Wheels box truck went off the road and into the woods.

Crews are currently pulling the vehicle out.

Minor injuries were reported.

Meals on Wheels Dina Kovats-Bernat, director of development and communications released the following statement:

"Due to weather conditions, one of our trucks went off the road during a delivery. Thankfully, no other cars were involved in this accident. Out of an abundance of caution, the driver has been taken to the hospital for evaluation. This has impacted just a small number of clients and we are currently addressing their needs and making plans."