U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors granted preliminary/final land development plan approval to a wholesale meat company Thursday night.
K. Heeps Inc., located at 5239 W. Tilghman St., plans to build a 5,035-square-foot addition to its existing building's west side. In addition, the project calls for a 7,055-square-foot addition with a 2,280-square-foot docking area on the building's north side.
The project is located in the township's Highway Commercial Zoning District. The approval included granting two waivers and one deferral.
Sewage facilities planning module
In other news, supervisors OK'd a sewage facilities planning module for the residential subdivision on Glenlivet Drive West and Main Street in Fogelsville. There are 52 dwelling units in the proposed facility.
In March, the township's planning commission discussed how the Act 537 line has factored into this case. The Act 537 line depicts where public sanitary sewer is located or can be expanded within Upper Macungie.
A portion of the Glenlivet Drive property within the proposed Glenlivet residential subdivision was depicted outside of this line. However, the line borders three sides of the property, and other properties within the development would be connected to the public sanitary sewer system.
Lehigh Hills development
In another matter involving Glenlivet Road, supervisors approved a motion extending construction improvements to apartment construction at the Lehigh Hills development.
The extension is the development's lot five, phase one portion. The remaining improvement involves roughly $286,000. The extension is for three years.
Proposed community center
In other business, the legislative body authorized the execution of a memorandum of understanding with StructureCraft for the structural architectural design of the township's proposed community center.
The contract is worth $235,000.