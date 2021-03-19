UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire broke out at a warehouse in Lehigh County.

Crews were called late Thursday night to a building in an Upper Macungie Township industrial park.

A mechanical issue caused a fire in an office area of one of the businesses at 7520 Morris Court, off of Route 100, according to a fire official.

Several employees of CPS Cards were outside as crews worked to get the fire under control.

Nobody was hurt, and the warehouse is still operable, as the damage was mostly confined to an office, officials said.

The fire marshal is investigating.

