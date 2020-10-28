A new study by the Techforce Foundation says the US will be short more than 600,000 auto technicians in the next four years, and we're feeling that locally.
"The last 10 years it's really caught on," said Andy Wright, the vice president of the Vinart Automotive group. "Right now we have a shortage of about 10 technicians that we need across our five stores including our body shop."
Like most skilled trades these days, the level of new workers can't keep up with the number retiring.
"We have guys and gals that are getting older and are looking at retirement and we don't have a tremendous sort of bench to fill the need," Wright said.
Vinart is now offering its own in-house training program in order to build a bench of its own.
"We're looking for recruits for our own technician development program," Wright said.
With unemployment in the state sitting around 10%, they're hoping to attract those who may be looking to start a new career in this time of uncertainty.
"There's no reason to go into the debt that a four-year degree represents if you want to have a good living and a good life," Wright said. "And that's something as a society we're gonna have to deal with."