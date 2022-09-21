"I just remember being terrified of what just happened."

Rachel Reppert recalls one of the worst days of her life: September 7, 2005.

"A grain truck ran a stop sign and hit our family's mini-van on the side," said Reppert, a critical care transport nurse with LVHN–MedEvac.

Their family car was crushed. The entire family was severely injured.

"I took the impact on the driver side along with my dad. We ended up getting flown with LV MedEvac- my dad and I," said Reppert.

After recovering, Rachel took on the role of caretaker for her family.

It's one of the reasons she got into health care, her own experience pushing her to become a MedEvac nurse.

"It was my dream. I can relate to the patients because of I've been in their shoes," said Reppert.

On the anniversary of the accident she started her first official day with Lehigh Valley Health Network, sharing her own personal story with being MedEvaced as a child.

But what happened next was unimaginable.

"One of our coworkers looked up who was on that flight, and it just happened that I was the flight nurse on that flight that day," said Eric Bubbenmoyer, a critical care transport nurse with LVHN–MedEvac.

"It's very rare to meet a patient that we transported a month later, two months later, much less 16 years later."

Now the pair work side-by-side, as MedEvac nurses. They gear up, and get on that helicopter as coworkers, administering health care to strangers just like Eric did for Rachel as a child.

"We touched hands 16 years ago," said Bubbenmoyer.

"Its very rewarding."