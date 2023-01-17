Gas leak in Salisbury Twp.
Mike Nester | for WFMZ-TV

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A gas leak in Lehigh County forced the temporary evacuation of several medical buildings.

Emergency crews and UGI workers were called around 2 p.m. to the area of South Cedar Crest Boulevard and Fish Hatchery Road in Salisbury Township for a report of an outside gas leak.

It prompted a number of people to evacuate from buildings at Cedar Crest Professional Park, which is located across from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

It's not clear if anyone was sickened by the gas, or what caused the leak.

Everyone was allowed back inside after an hour.

