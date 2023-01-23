U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center’s medical clinic, located in Trexlertown, is now part of Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The clinic will expand access to specialized treatment for people with Down syndrome in the region, according to a news release from LVHN.

The health network says EPDSC will continue to provide resources, education, advocacy and programs to patients and families in the region and continue its long-standing partnership with LVHN.

As part of LVHN, the clinic will be named LVPG Down Syndrome Medical Clinic.

LVHN says it plans to recruit additional doctors and clinicians, therapists, and family support specialists to the existing team. Since 1999, LVHN has been providing doctors to patients seeking care at EPDSC’s clinic and current patients will be able to keep their same team.

“We are thrilled to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary and holistic care to people with Down syndrome and their families and we look forward to expanding care options in the near future,” said the clinic’s Medical Director, Donald Levick, MD.

“LVHN has been a wonderful partner for more than 20 years and this new partnership will allow our patients and families to receive world-class, specialized care from doctors and therapists they already know and trust,” said Kerri DiDario, EPDSC Executive Director.

The clinic currently provides care for more than 250 patients.