BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – A proposed Easton Avenue medical marijuana dispensary has been granted conditional use.
Harvest of Northeast PA LLC was granted conditional use approval from the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday to renovate the site of a former Fulton Bank located at 3301 Easton Ave.
Plans call for a 3,400-square-foot renovation at the site. The business will likely be open seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and will have a total of 14 parking spaces.
In June, Harvest was granted a variance from the township's Zoning Hearing Board for a fence as part of proposed plans. However, according to Lauren Niehaus, who represents Harvest, a fully enclosed garage will instead be constructed adjacent to the building for supply deliveries.
In May, several residents expressed concern over potential issues related to the dispensary, including additional traffic and loitering.
Niehaus, however, said the dispensary would not generate any more traffic than the previous banks did. She added that the dispensary has security personnel on hand to make sure consumption is not conducted on the dispensary property.