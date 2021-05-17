BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – A proposed Easton Avenue medical marijuana dispensary has drawn fire from several Bethlehem Township residents who say they're concerned the dispensary is not suitable for the area.
Harvest of Northeast PA LLC is requesting conditional use approval from the township to renovate the site of a former Fulton Bank located at 3301 Easton Avenue. Harvest already appeared before the township's planning commission in April for the conditional use.
The marijuana dispensary company now has to go before the township zoning hearing board for a variance before going back to commissioners for final conditional use approval. Those meeting dates have yet to be determined.
Officials said the building is on an undersized lot for the proposed plan. Plans call for a 3,400-square-foot renovation at the site. The business, if approved, would be open seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and would have a total of 14 parking spaces. Developers hope to begin construction in July and have the dispensary in service by the end of the year.
"We're excited about the opportunity to expand our Pennsylvania footprint in Bethlehem," said Lauren Niehaus for Harvest of Northeast PA LLC.
However, several residents voiced their concerns during Monday night's Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners meeting.
Keith Vogrin lives on Redwood Drive and rents out the property at 3341 Easton Avenue.
"I have two elderly women who live next to this," said Vogrin. "Would this facility eventually become a recreational use facility when states allow for recreational use? I’m not comfortable with that at all and neither are my tenants."
According to officials, zoning for the site is approved for general commercial use; therefore, it is approved for the dispensary use.
"If they meet the criteria, there's very little the township commission can do about that," township Attorney James Broughal said about the marijuana dispensary company.
"I'm not opposed to medicinal use or recreational use marijuana," said Vogrin. "I just don't want it next door."
Sunset Drive resident Elaine Schadler said that she is concerned about the number of vehicles coming in and out of the proposed dispensary.
"I don't have any objection to a medical marijuana dispensary but I'd like to know what is considered normal and what are we, as a neighbor, to expect," she said.
According to Niehaus, the dispensary would not generate any more traffic than the previous banks did.
Township officials also had questions regarding the proposed dispensary. Commissioner Michael Gallagher asked what would prevent patrons from consuming marijuana immediately outside the facility. According to Niehaus, the dispensary has security personnel on hand to make sure that consumption is not conducted on the dispensary property.
Resident Tom Keefer said he was concerned about the dispensary's proximity to school bus traffic in the area.
"These kids are going to be subjected to seeing this all the time," said Keefer. "I have a problem with that. I have a big problem with that. We already have one (dispensary). I think one is enough."
Niehaus said there is no signage outside the dispensary indicating that it is a medical marijuana facility.
"Ensuring that it's not attractive to kids is something that we take very seriously," she said.