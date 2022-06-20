HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Curaleaf Holdings, operator of 17 medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania, plans to open a Lehigh County branch at the former Chess N Checkers pub.
Curaleaf said in a recent statement announcing an opening in Lancaster County that the 1801 Airport Road, Hanover Township, dispensary will be open sometime this summer.
The company's Pennsylvania operations include outlets in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, King of Prussia and other cities.
When Chess N Checkers, which was open for more than 20 years at the intersection of Airport and Catasauqua roads, closed last year, Curaleaf saw a chance to expand in the busy commercial area. The company has opened five locations in Pennsylvania so far this year.
"Pennsylvania has become one of the fastest-growing medical markets in the nation and we are proud to be able to widen access to patients across the state," said Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer Matt Darin, in the statement about the Lancaster County opening.
Recreational cannabis is not legal in Pennsylvania. Only people with medical marijuana cards may purchase cannabis in the state. New Jersey made recreational marijuana legal this year, but Pennsylvanians who cross the Delaware River to buy cannabis cannot legally bring it home.
Curaleaf brands include Grassroots, Select and its namesake, Curaleaf. Products include capsules, pre-packaged flower, concentrates and tablets.
Curaleaf was founded in 2010, and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to its statement, it operates in 134 dispensaries in 22 states, and has 26 cultivation sites. The company also operates throughout Europe.
Shares of Curaleaf holdings are traded over the counter under the ticker symbol CURLF. The shares closed at $5.21 on Friday. The company's market capitalization (shares outstanding times current price) is $3.88 billion. The market value of the company was $9.91 billion on June 30, 2021.