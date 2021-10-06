U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Vytal Options, a medical-marijuana dispensary, is set to open Saturday in Upper Macungie Township.
The dispensary will create 15 to 20 full-time jobs, according to PA Options for Wellness, parent company of the dispensary.
Vytal Options is located in the Fogelsville Center, near routes 100 and 78.
Patients with a valid medical marijuana card will be able to purchase cannabis in various forms: flower, tinctures, concentrates, vapes, edible and more, the company said.
"We are focused on patient outcomes and have hired a highly experienced team who are dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to medical marijuana," said Thomas Trite, chief executive officer and founder of PA Options for Wellness, in a statement.
The company has three other locations.
The dispensary will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature the Bodega Bistro food truck and representatives of marijuana growers.
PA Options for Wellness was founded in 2014 and is based in Harrisburg.