The Lehigh Valley real estate market continues to generate big deals, with a medical-office building in Hanover Township, Northampton County, selling for $4.7 million.
An Annapolis, Maryland-based private equity firm acquired 5325 Northgate Drive, according to Northampton County records. The transaction was recorded April 1.
Thomas Park Investments, the buyer, said the 53,000-square-foot building is 79% occupied. Thomas Park said in a statement that tenants include Mid Atlantic Retina (also known as Wills Eye Physicians), Radiology & MRI of Bethlehem, and Bethlehem Endoscopy.
Medical-office buildings or "MOB" as they are referred to in the trade can provide a good return, according to the buyer.
"Given where pricing is in the industrial market, it's logical for owners to be net sellers and take money off the table," Alex Kopicki, chief investment officer of Thomas Park, said in the statement. "Medical office is a logical home to place these funds where opportunity remains for strong cash-on-cash yield given the right sponsor."
Thomas Park acquired 5325 Northgate from the original developer of the building. The seller was identified in county records as Bethlehem Medical Arts, a limited partnership.
"When assets are sold by the original developer, it can be a challenging event for the seller," said E.J. Rumpke, chief executive officer of Thomas Park.
5325 Northgate Drive is off Stoke Park Road, near the Wegman's grocery store.
