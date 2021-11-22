It's the season of cheer, but as you pass the stuffing, health experts stress it's important to make sure you're not passing along COVID-19 as well. The state and the Lehigh Valley continue to see another upward trend in cases.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's says their hospitals are seeing an increase in hospitalizations, especially among younger patients, some as young as their twenties. The vast majority of the patients are unvaccinated.
"Just to give you a count, that 85 percent of all cases as of today are unvaccinated," Jahre said.
Jahre says being vaccinated is key to celebrating the holidays as safely as possible.
"I would be very hesitant to invite individuals over who are not vaccinated, because there's going to be a much higher possibility where they can spread the disease," Jahre said.
He also stresses the importance of getting the booster shot, which is now available to everyone over the age of 18.
And if some unvaccinated family members are coming over "you would want to get them tested right before they come over and to get a result back to make sure they're negative," Jahre said.
Jahre says if you take precautions, it's ok to celebrate this Thanksgiving with a house full of family and friends.
And that's something to be thankful for.