It's high noon on what medical students call "Match Day," the day they find out where they're doing their residency.
Lehigh Valley Health Network's University of South Florida medical students are literally jumping for joy and wiping away tears. Among them is Allentown native Megan Greenberg, who says she was inspired to become a doctor because of her mother, who was the first female ER doctor at LVHN.
"She’s been a really big inspiration for me throughout this process, to know what a career as a physician can look like, and she is just such a wonderful role model for me," Greenberg said.
Greenberg is headed to Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey for internal medicine and gastroenterology.
Meanwhile, Temple St. Luke's School of Medicine students are also discovering their fate.
Nicholas Roma grew up in Macungie. Roma says he knew he wanted to go into medicine in the 7th grade after shadowing a local cardiologist.
Roma is staying on at St. Luke's for internal medicine and cardiology.
"It's almost full circle, I started in the Lehigh Valley seeing my first open-heart surgery and hopefully I end in the Lehigh Valley as a career here," Roma said.
Across the country nearly 40,000 medical students are experiencing the same flood of emotions, before buckling down for anywhere from three to seven years in their specialty.