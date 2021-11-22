OREFIELD, Pa. - Medicare premiums are jumping up next year by 14.5 percent.
The standard monthly premium for Part B is going up to about $170 a month. That's up more than $20 from last year, about $12 more than originally estimated.
"Also increasing next year is Part B deductible. It's going from $203 to $233," said Michael Hitcho, owner of Hitcho Insurance in Orefield.
Drug costs are a huge factor in the increase, and COVID increased health costs generally.
Last year's increase was limited by Congress because of the pandemic.
"From an increase perspective that is fairly large," Hitcho said.
Hitcho says although you can't get around the increase, there are some ways to lower costs.
"If you're on original Medicare, having a supplement is designed to pick up the co pays and deductible left behind by Medicare. That is one choice. Your other choice is to enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan, which replaces original Medicare," Hitcho said.
"You want to make sure that your doctor participates with that Medicare Advantage Plan. Number two, make sure your prescription drugs are covered," Hitcho said.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services points out the new 5.9-percent increase in Social Security should cover most people's increases.
Still, if you want to explore your options, the annual enrollment period runs until Dec. 7.
"You have to decide which matches your finance, which matches your needs," Hitcho said.