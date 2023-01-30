Talking football isn't just for men, or even the young.

A soon-to-be 84-year-old Northampton County woman has made it her mission to let people know that, and the diehard Eagles fan has several awards to show for her knowledge of the game.

69 News caught up with "The Gridiron Grandma" ahead of the NFL's big game.

"I watch Thursday night football and then Sunday and then Monday. You figure how many games I am watching," laughed Joan Drzewiecki.

The Gridiron Grandma spends hours each week researching and taking notes.

"[My husband] said, 'After a while, my eyes are bleeding.' Especially now with the playoffs," said Joan.

Joan shares her insights in a weekly podcast dubbed after her nickname: The Gridiron Grandma.

Besides hot takes, listeners can find some colorful commentary, like when the New York Giants took on the Minnesota Vikings.

"Please don't let Cousins win. Please don't let cousins win," said The Gridiron Grandma during Episode 15.

"I am kind of opinionated, I guess. My son says I need to be more objective, but I am not. I don't like Dallas. I am an Eagles fan, I'm sorry," laughed Joan. "I said, 'You want it? You write it. I'm doing it my way.'"

Flashback to ten years ago: Joan's grandson convinced her to try her hand at Fantasy Football. Five years ago, her son persuaded her to take up the mic, but Joan's love of the game spans several decades, going back to when she was just a teen. The spark ignited soon after she met her 60-year love.

"I started off as a Giants fan because of my husband - this cute, Polish kid I was going with - so I learned to like the Giants," she explained. "When we got married and the wives would meet in the kitchen, and the guys would go in the living room, I said, 'I am not going to do this. I want to be with my guy.' I said, 'I am going to learn this game.'"

She became a Jets fan, but now, she rocks her green and white in honor of the Birds. Ahead of Super Bowl 57, The Gridiron Grandma gave us her expert opinion on Philly's chances against the Chiefs.

"Eagles have a tough game, but Eagles have a better defense," she told 69 News. "I know the Philadelphia Eagles will come out victoriously, right?"

While chatting with the Gridiron Grandma, you'll notice right away that she laughs a lot. She also says she would not be doing the podcasts if it felt like a chore.

"As long as it stays fun, so now, I am doing it five years," she explained. "People make it a point to say to me about my age because not many people are football players. It's just finding something you're interested in and doing it regardless of your age. Age shouldn't stop you. I like to sew. My eyes are not as good. I can't sew the same things I used to sew, but I still can sew some things and get enjoyment out of it."

She tags out each podcast in a similar fashion:

"The Gridiron Grandma. Please don't forget to call your mother," she reminds listeners.