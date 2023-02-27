HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Philadelphia Flower Show begins this weekend. One of the judges is a longtime Northampton County attorney, who keeps an extensive flower collection himself.

Dick Haber can tell you anything you want to know about orchids.

"This is a Phalaenopsis," said Haber. "This is grown Southeast Asia."

They're all over his house.

"I bought this house in 1972," said Haber. "They had a greenhouse."

The attorney, who's been practicing law for nearly 60 years, grew a passion for orchids, by chance.

"One day, opening the door to the greenhouse for these three plants that looked so ugly, and all of a sudden, one of them had ten flowers on it, and it was miraculous, and obviously I got hooked," said Haber.

He got so hooked that three plants became 3,000.

"We don't sell. We only give them away," said Haber.

Haber is involved in flower shows.

"I have been a judge since the 80s and one of the highlights is the Philadelphia Flower Show," said Haber.

Behind Haber's Hanover Township home are his greenhouses.

"Now, you will feel like you're in the tropics," said Haber. "I like to surround myself with beauty, and certainly, the orchids have provided me with that."

Back inside, there are orchid sculptures and paintings from across the globe. Plus, there are birds, including Cookah the parrot.

The attorney turned green thumb is also a Juilliard conductor, though that's a story for another day.

"The reason that I have the plants rather than people is the plants don't tell me they object to my music," Haber said with a laugh.

Friday in 69 News' early evening newscast, 69 News will take you to the Philadelphia Flower Show and show you Haber in his judging element.