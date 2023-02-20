ALLENTOWN, Pa. - During this Black History Month, 69 News is highlighting some modern-day history makers. As part of our special series, we're taking a look at a Black-owned distillery in Allentown.

Inside This Life Forever's distillery on North Gilmore Street in Allentown, premium vodka is poured inside a large bucket.

"Right now, I'm just taking care of the overflow from the liquid just to be able to give it a little bit of space," owner and CEO Russell Fletcher explained.

Just like the product he's worked years on perfecting, Fletcher has gone through his own process to get to where he is today.

"I've been a business owner of many things," he said. "Everything from a tattoo parlor to a CD print company, all the way up to a multimedia company."

A self-proclaimed wine connoisseur and lover of drinks with tiny bubbles, Fletcher first registered This Life Forever as a winery in 2010.

"Winemaking is just such a grueling field," he said. "I realized that my margins weren't there, and I knew that this was going to be a crushing blow, after going through probably the worst wine season, the worst grape season in 2009, 2010 that America has ever seen."

Fletcher pivoted from wine to spirits in 2013.

Fletcher put up the first-ever pop-up bar at Musikfest.

His distillery's flagship brand, Mishka Vodka, was the vodka of choice at Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural celebration.

As for inspiration, Fletcher named his company This Life Forever after the Jay-Z song.

"The chorus goes, 'Stuck in this life forever. The more things change, the more they stay the same,'" Fletcher said. "Being from Brooklyn, similar to Jay-Z, the adversity was there...a statistic that came out that said two thirds of the young men who live in Brooklyn, in 1988, they would either be dead or in jail before they turned 21."

But Fletcher says his family made sure that wouldn't be his future.

"I was raised well," he said. "So, this life forever, to me, it turns into exactly what it is that I'm doing even as a parent currently, because I'm living life in the right way."

Over the years the business has grown, distributing throughout Pennsylvania, as well as in Georgia and Louisiana. Next month, it'll be found in Texas, too.

The company's even outgrowing its North Gilmore Street building.

It'll soon move about five minutes away, where A-Treat Bottling Co. used to be. The space is three times the size of the current building, to produce five times the output. The company is staying in the current building as well, for even more production.

"To make sure that people understand that manufacturing is back," Fletcher said. "And it lives, and it's alive in Lehigh Valley. Again."

The addition is in large part thanks to a $1 million federal loan the company received last September from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help create jobs.

"To be able to employ people in the city, and be able to give them proper wages," he said. "That's huge. That's community building."

So, this Black History Month, raise a glass, and cheers, to This Life Forever.