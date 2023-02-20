BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – It turns out that Bethlehem Township zoners won't be hearing a challenge Wednesday night to redevelop a long-vacant Exxon gas station into a convenience store.
During Monday's board of commissioners meeting, it was announced that the zoning hearing board meeting scheduled for Feb. 22 to discuss the property at 4063 Nazareth Pike has been canceled.
The zoning hearing board was set to consider a challenge related to the vacant Exxon gas station that sits squarely in front of drivers as they make their way off the westbound Route 22 ramp onto Route 191.
The applicant, Rajwinder Nagra, had sought to use the .55-acre lot for a convenience store, but the concept did not garner a favorable review from township Zoning Officer Samantha Smith.
According to the meeting advertisement, Smith concluded that the "previous use of the property was that of an auto service station and repair garage." She reported that the proposed use as a convenience store "was not previously a principal use at the real estate."
A site plan — which is required for a change of use — had not been submitted, Smith's report also said.
The purpose of the meeting scheduled for Wednesday was to allow the applicant to challenge Smith's finding of prior use and interpretation of proposed use.
There was no indication Monday night that the meeting would be rescheduled at another time.