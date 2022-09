ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's another bus option in Allentown.

Megabus and Fullington Trailways are partnering to expand service options, including new routes to and from Allentown, the companies said.

The bus routes will connect Allentown to 11 cities, including Philadelphia, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Lehighton and more.

The partnership also adds service options from Philadelphia, Harrisburg, State College, New York City and Pittsburgh.

Tickets are available starting Thursday.