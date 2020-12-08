ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students at an elementary school in Allentown will soon have a new place to play, courtesy of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey team.
Playground equipment was installed Tuesday at Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School.
"Melvin's Fun Zone" will include a standing rocker, funnel ball, fun phone, and Tic Tac Toe panel.
The equipment was donated through the Phantoms Charities program.
But children will have to wait to use it because of COVID-19. Organizers say a formal grand opening event will take place in the future.