ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students at an elementary school in Allentown will soon have a new place to play, courtesy of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey team.

Playground equipment was installed Tuesday at Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School.

"Melvin's Fun Zone" will include a standing rocker, funnel ball, fun phone, and Tic Tac Toe panel.

The equipment was donated through the Phantoms Charities program.

But children will have to wait to use it because of COVID-19. Organizers say a formal grand opening event will take place in the future.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.