ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At Hamilton Family Diner in Allentown, members of the Lehigh Valley Syrian community often gather for a quick bite to catch up.
Thursday's lunch crowd has one thing on its mind - the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashy. Local advocate Aziz Wehbey says while Syrians are feeling momentary relief that the leader of ISIS is dead, more needs to be done to stop terrorism in Syria.
"We have to reach the source and we have to find a source who is funding these people to do such terrible activities like terrorism," Wehbey said.
Counterterrorism expert Ahmet Yayla says how the U.S. proceeds from here will be crucial.
"ISIS is going to carry out retaliation attacks against this operation and of course our intelligence committee is going to be very vigilant going forward and are going to try to interrupt those attacks," Yayla said.
Local Syrians say while they welcome further action to rid Syria of terrorism, it is only one issue Syrians are struggling with.
"They are worried about survival from day to day. The government is trying their best, but the embargo is hurting terribly the livelihood and the life of many of the people are suffering terribly," said local Syrian-American Sam Moussa.
The U.S. designated Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism in 2011, and along with European nations placed several sanctions on the country, something critics say has only hurt the civilian population now besieged by terrorists.