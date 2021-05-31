EASTON, Pa. - On Memorial Day somber sounds rang out across the Lehigh Valley and beyond, paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
"They went through some really hard stuff so it's really important for us the younger generation to support them,” said Army serviceman Ben Wearin.
People gathered at the Easton Cemetery to pay their respects and among the crowd were children whose parents say it's important to honor our military heroes.
"It's never too late to support them and that's what I'm trying to teach these guys,” said Wearin.
Over in Bethlehem similar sounds and similar sentiments played out at the SteelStacks.
"We welcome the Gold Star families to come down and read the lives and names that have been lost in the ultimate sacrifice to our country,” said ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert.
People in Coplay also honored local heroes through speech and sound at a Memorial Day event. Veterans laid a wreath to honor their brothers and sisters who never made it home.
And later in the evening in Allentown a service of patriotic remembrance was held in Midway Manor Park where a new veteran's memorial was unveiled.