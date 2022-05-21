ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been five months since the Allentown Police Department unexpectedly lost one of their own.
Detective James Stanko died in January. He was a big force behind the police department's Community Outreach programs.
Saturday was the James Stanko Memorial Softball Game at Alton Park in Allentown, held to honor his memory and as a way to raise money for those programs he was a part of.
"The fact that all these people are here for one person who made such a tremendous impact on our community and city says wonders about him and his honor, said Officer Matt Geake
Detective Stanko joined the Allentown Police Department in February 2009, and served as Youth Detective assigned to the Community Outreach Unit, the city said.
After being hospitalized for weeks, Stanko passed away in January at the age of 51.
But his legacy lives on.
"I met Stanko and he was a real father figure to everyone," said Yenesha Martinez
"He always made things fun, no matter where he want no matter what happened," said Mikayla Makowka, "he always made sure you had a smile on your face at the end of the day."
"He did a tremendous amount for the kids," said officer TC Cunningham, "the department, and the city of Allentown."
The softball tournament benefits the Allentown Police Athletic League- a group that supports youth with recreational activities, something Stanko was heavily involved in.
Some of the money raised will ALSO go towards renovating the PALs building, which will soon be named after Detective Stanko.
The community wants to make sure he's never forgotten.