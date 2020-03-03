ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three people are facing charges in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Allentown.

Pedro Acevedo, 19, and Nikolas Acevado, 21, are charged with homicide, robbery, and conspiracy, Allentown police said in a news release Tuesday night.

Police will obtain a criminal warrant for Jamett Rivera, 21, for the same charges.

Elijah Rodriguez, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to the head at 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Turner Street, according to Allentown police. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries later Tuesday morning.

Detectives blocked off the area with crime scene tape and collected evidence for several hours. Police were seen speaking to staff in the A1 Gas and Mini Mart and watched surveillance footage of the incident from the business' security cameras.

69 News is not able to release the video, but WFMZ's Ali Reid was able to watch it. It shows a vehicle make a right-hand turn onto Turner Street, then slam on its brakes a quarter of a block down the road.

The video then shows two people get out of the car and shoot Rodriguez, who was walking along the sidewalk.

The suspects ran off, but returned moments later to see if the victim had a pulse, the video shows.

Police arrive on the scene shortly after.

Allentown police, the county district attorney's office and coroner's office are investigating the shooting.