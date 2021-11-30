EASTON, Pa. - Easton is lighting its Menorah at Center Square.
The Chabad of the Lehigh Valley hosted Tuesday night's lighting.
The Easton Big Easy Brass Band provided music.
Tuesday night was the third night of Hanukkah.
