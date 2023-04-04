L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Mercer Advisors has acquired Andesa Financial Management of Lehigh County for an undisclosed price.

The Denver-based buyer did not disclose the terms of the transaction. The move boosts Mercer Advisors' presence in Pennsylvania and the East, said Chief Executive Officer David Welling, in a statement.

Andesa's offices are at 4905 Hamilton Blvd. in Lower Macungie Township. The wealth management firm was founded in 2004 by a team including Paul C. Barbehenn, according to the statement. Michael C. Baittinger joined later.

Andesa serves 260 clients with assets under management of about $330 million. The transaction with Mercer Global will allow Andesa to focus on client service, Barbehenn said in the statement.

"When looking to combine with a new partner, it was essential that they too believe in the value of financial planning and the importance of the clinet-advisor relationship," Barbehenn said. "Further, we were looking for ways to add additional services to our clients while offloading onerous back-office responsibilities."

"For Mercer Advisors, the addition of Andesa's talented team to our service ranks is the most valuable asset of the transaction," said David Barton, Mercer Advisors vice chairman, in the statement.

Mercer Advisors was founded in 1985 and has 90 offices and more than 900 employees. Mercer Advisors is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors and Regis Acquisitions, which are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital.

Barbehenn is a CFA charterholder and Certified Financial Planner, according to the statement, and Baittinger is a Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Financial Consultant.