ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Merchant Square Mall's days appear to be numbered.

That's according to multiple vendors who asked not be identified.

The mall on South 12th Street was open as usual Saturday -- but vendors told 69 News told the mall is expected to close the end of March.

An online real estate posting shows the South 12th Street property being leased for industrial use, with the property's name changed to Merchants Commerce Center.

The real estate posting says the property is ideal for light distribution, such as an Amazon reseller.

69 News has reached out to the owner and realty company, but have not heard back as of Saturday evening.