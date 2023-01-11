Merck has completed its $1.35 billion acquisition of Imago BioSciences Inc., which is developing medicines to treat bone-marrow diseases.
Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck announced the deal Nov. 21. It paid $36 per share in cash.
Imago's top drug candidate is called bomedemstat. It is in clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis (a rare form of bone-marrow blood cancer) and other diseases. Imago is based in Redwood City, California.
"The acquisition of Imago augments our pipeline and strengthens our presence in the growing field of hematology (study of blood-related diseases)," Robert M. Davis, president and chief executive officer of Merck, said in a statement when the transaction was announced.
Merck's experience in getting drugs to the market will boost the interests of patients and investors, Dr. Hugh Y. Rienhoff Jr., founder and CEO of Imago, said.
"This agreement leverages Merck's industry-leading clinical development expertise to maximize the therapeutic potential of bomedemstat while providing important value for shareholders," Rienhoff said.
Merck is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRK. It closed Wednesday at $111.07, up 26 cents. The company has a market value of $281.6 billion. Shares of Imago (ticker symbol IMGO) will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.
