A student at Macungie Elementary School had had empty shell casings on the playground during recess Wednesday afternoon, according to a message to families of students.

The building administration received a report that a student had the shell casings, according to the message.

The message says the casings were confiscated from the student immediately.

"After a thorough investigation, it was determined that there is no threat to Macungie Elementary School, and all students and staff are safe," according to the message.

Given the nature of the incident, there was a report to the PA State Police, the message to families said.