GREENSBURG, Pa. - If the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PaPUC) approves, Met-Ed will soon become part of a new legal entity called FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA).

In March of this year, FirstEnergy's subsidiaries - Penelec, Penn Power, West Penn Power, Keystone Appalachian Transmission Company (KATCo) and Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission, LLC (MAIT)--first proposed to merge the company's four Pennsylvania electric distribution companies.

Several intervenors, including the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate, the Office of Small Business Advocate, Pennsylvania State University, the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, the Coalition for Affordable Utility Services and Energy Efficiency in Pennsylvania, Industrial Consumer Groups and Industrial Energy Consumers of Pennsylvania, came forward to question the plan.

Thursday, FirstEnergy's subsidiaries filed with Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission (PaPUC) a settlement agreement with the intervenors.

According to FirstEnergy, under the settlement, the electric distribution companies will continue to do business publicly under the existing local brand names that are familiar to customers – Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power and West Penn Power. Customers would see no evident changes, but the company says the new larger entity will give them greater negotiating power and access to capital that should result in cost improvements that can be passed along to consumers. The settlement outlines a mechanism for tracking cost savings realized through consolidated operations, which would be returned to customers as part of future base rate reviews.

Met-Ed serves approximately 587,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, and Penelec serves approximately 588,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania.

Penn Power serves more than 170,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania while West Penn Power serves approximately 737,000 customers in 24 counties within central and southwestern Pennsylvania.

Under the terms of the settlement, income-eligible customers will receive a total of $650,000 in bill assistance over five years.

The companies have requested PaPUC approval of their application no later than December 2023 and are also awaiting commission approval in New York. In a related proceeding, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the companies' consolidation application on August 14, 2023.

Following consolidation, customers would continue to receive service from the electric company brands that currently deliver their electricity. For billing and other customer-facing purposes, the four electric companies would continue to use their existing names. Similarly, customer rates and terms and conditions of service would not change as a result of the consolidation.

Consolidation also would not change Universal Service Programs, Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Programs for lower-income customers, Energy Efficiency programs and Default Service programs. Any changes to customer rates, terms and conditions and programs will be addressed in future base rate reviews and other proceedings.

By consolidating to a larger, combined company, FirstEnergy PA anticipates gaining greater access to capital at more favorable interest rates to invest in projects to improve customer service and further enhance the energy grid.

"We appreciate the hard work of involved parties in negotiating an agreement that will provide long-lasting benefits to customers, regulators, stakeholders and employees alike while continuing to deliver safe and reliable electric service to our customers," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "We anticipate consolidated operations to produce cost savings, which would be returned to our customers as part of future rate reviews."

As a distribution-only company, FE PA would focus its investments solely to serve its local customers, the company said. It would not be responsible for financing transmission projects driven by ever-changing grid requirements and that potentially benefit utility customers in distant regions.

FirstEnergy (NYSE; First Energy) operates 10 electric distribution companies serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.