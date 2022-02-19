EASTON, Pa. - Meteorologist Kellie McGlynn spent Saturday morning with the team from the Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge ahead of taking the plunge herself. 

February is Plunge Month and the Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge will be held Saturday at Scott Park in Easton. 

The goal of the plunge is to support Special Olympics athletes. 

The Super Plunge allowed for supporters to plunge each hour for 24 hours straight in an outdoor pool at the Grand Eastonian Hotel ahead of the final plunge. 

Kellie McGlynn participated in the super plunge at the end of the Sunrise show on Saturday morning. 

The final plunge will be into the Delaware River at Scott Park at noon. 

The goal is for each participant to raise $500.00. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you