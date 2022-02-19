EASTON, Pa. - Meteorologist Kellie McGlynn spent Saturday morning with the team from the Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge ahead of taking the plunge herself.
February is Plunge Month and the Lehigh Valley Polar Plunge will be held Saturday at Scott Park in Easton.
The goal of the plunge is to support Special Olympics athletes.
The Super Plunge allowed for supporters to plunge each hour for 24 hours straight in an outdoor pool at the Grand Eastonian Hotel ahead of the final plunge.
Kellie McGlynn participated in the super plunge at the end of the Sunrise show on Saturday morning.
The final plunge will be into the Delaware River at Scott Park at noon.
The goal is for each participant to raise $500.00.